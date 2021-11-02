State elections administrator Meagan Wolfe says she won’t resign. Wolfe spoke with reporters on Monday, responding to Republican legislators demanding her resignation from the non-partisan post with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“They think I’m an easy target. I’m not,” Wolfe said.

Calls for resignations from Wolfe, as well as the resignations of all six elections commissioners, are in response to accusations by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. He alleges the Commission broke the law by telling election clerks to mail absentee ballots to nursing homes rather than sending in special voting deputies

“I do think that this is partisan politics at its worst,” Wolfe said. “But at the same time I have an obligation as the state’s non-partisan election official, to rise above it.”

Wolfe said the commission followed the law because nursing homes were not allowing in election workers during the pandemic, and residents of nursing homes deserved the right to vote.

“Being non-partisan means that when somebody wants or expects me to do something that is motivated by partisan politics, that I have to stand strong, and I have to rise above those attempts to sway me.”