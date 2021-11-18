Evers vetoes Republican drawn redistricting maps

Governor Tony Evers has vetoed Republican-drawn maps for Wisconsin’s new legislative and congressional districts.

The Democratic governor’s action moves redistricting to the Wisconsin Supreme Court – where lawsuits are already filed.

“I told the legislature early on to go back to the drawing board when these were first introduced,” Evers said Thursday. “I’ve said all along, I’d veto these maps if they came to my desk.”

BREAKING: I just vetoed Republicans’ gerrymandering 2.0 maps. These gerrymandered maps were modeled after the same gerrymandered maps we’ve had for a decade. They won’t become law. pic.twitter.com/FXuZnOIH0a — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 18, 2021

Justices could select new maps by early next year. A federal court has signaled it will wait to see what the Wisconsin high court decides before acting on lawsuits filed there.