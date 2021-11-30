Funeral for Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook

Funeral services were held Tuesday in Plover for Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook, who contracted COVID on the job and died. State Patrol Lieutenant Nate Henriksen

“We are very grateful for this opportunity today, that we can have our troopers . . . and the law enforcement community to come out here and pay their final respects for Trooper Stainbrook,” said State Patrol Lieutenant Nate Henriksen.

Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Stainbrook, who died November 15th at age 42.

COVID-19 is now the number one cause of death for law enforcement officers. The Officer Down Memorial Page shows 285 line of duty deaths from COVID-19 this year.