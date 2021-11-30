Redistricting: Wisconsin Supreme Court to make ‘minimum changes necessary’

The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules it will not consider partisan balance in drawing the state’s new political maps.

The 75 page, 4-3 decision released on Tuesday spells out that the justices will make the “minimum changes necessary” to current Congressional and legislative districts. That’s the course argued for by Republican legislators, who drew maps that differed little from those drawn by the Republican controlled legislature following the 2010 census.

Writing for the conservative majority, Justice Rebecca Bradley said “Claims of political unfairness in the maps present political questions, not legal ones.”

The ruling also details how the parties may submit proposed maps to the court, which has set out a briefing schedule over the next month, with a possible January trial to determine the new maps.