Republican redistricting maps head to Evers

Republican-drawn congressional and legislative maps have passed the state Assembly, and Speaker Robin Vos hopes Governor Tony Evers will sign them.

“It follows traditional redistricting principles of making sure we have compact, contiguous districts where every single person has the ability to be represented,” Vos said. “It also follows clear redistricting principles that have been utilized around the country.”

Evers and Democrats in the legislature argue the maps are Gerrymandered, providing Republicans an unfair advantage. The governor has promised to veto them, sending redistricting to either federal court or the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Redistricting maps drawn by Evers’ “Peoples Maps Commission” were overwhelmingly rejected in the Assembly.

Majority Republicans introduced the maps as a courtesy during Thursday’s redistricting debate.

They failed on a 77-21 vote, including “noes” from 17 Madison and Milwaukee area Democrats.

Milwaukee Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez noted the Evers’ maps dramatically reduce the number of districts with black and Hispanic majorities.