State Sen. Bernier says she’s not convinced of legal charges in Racine nursing home voting case

The head of the State Senate elections committee says she doesn’t agree with a claim that the Wisconsin elections commission committed a crime in Racine County.

State Senator Kathleen Bernier tells Capital City Sunday that she does think the elections commission dropped the ball on serving elderly people in nursing homes.

“They needed to make sure the people who are assisting them, they knew exactly who they are, they had to be trained, they had to take an oath of office and there should have been some protections.”

Bernier says that really doesn’t matter, though.

“That’s not for me to say. As I keep explaining to everyone there’s the separation of powers and the legislature creates that the law or the policy, the executive branch carries it out, and the judicial branch enforces it.”

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says the Commission itself should face charges for keeping special voting deputies out of nursing homes in 2020. He claims that allowed nursing home staffers to cast false ballots in the name of patients. No charges have been filed by the DA’s office.