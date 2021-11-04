State Senate will vote Monday on redistricting bills

New legislative and congressional district maps are ready for a vote in the full state Senate next week. Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison) was a “no” in Thursday’s committee vote

“The maps before us are based upon the worst gerrymander in the nation, by many accounts,” Roys said.

Rots noted that more than a hundred people testified against the Republican drawn legislative and congressional district maps last week.

“I’ve been in this building long enough to know that when you have a public hearing and you have a whole lot of people show up, that is not necessarily indicative of the sentiments of all residents of the state of Wisconsin,” said Senator Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville).

The maps as drawn would solidify Republican majorities in the Wisconsin Legislature and the state’s congressional delegation. Governor Tony Evers has already pledged to veto the Republican drawn maps, which will send a final redistricting decision to either a federal court, or the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said the redistricting votes will take place on Monday.