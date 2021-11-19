Wisconsin delegation disagrees on how Build Back Better is paid for as House passes Biden bill

President Joe Biden’s social spending bill passed the House Friday morning and Wisconsin’s delegation disagrees on how it’s paid for.

The House voted on the $2 trillion dollar bill after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s eight hour delaying speech.

Wisconsin Democrat Mark Pocan calls the bill “transformational” for American families. He says it’s paid for by the wealthy and corporations who have not paid their fair share of taxes.

Republican Scott Fitzgerald says that’s a lie, citing a Congressional Budget Office report that the Build Back Better package would add $367 billion to the deficit over ten years. He calls it a boondoggle.

Republican Mike Gallagher says “the war on common sense has reached a new low with this crazy bill,” citing the CBO report.

Democrat Ron Kind promised Build Back Better will create millions of good-paying jobs, lower costs for working families, and rebuild the middle-class backbone of our nation – all without adding to the deficit.

The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate, where Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson is an opponent and Democrat Tammy Baldwin is a supporter.