Badgers to face Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl

For the 20th straight season, the Wisconsin football team is going bowling. The Badgers will face Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) on Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN.

Wisconsin owns the third-longest active bowl streak in the country, trailing only Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (23). The Badgers own a 5-1 record in bowl games under coach Paul Chryst, with wins in the 2015 Holiday Bowl, 2017 Cotton Bowl, 2017 Orange Bowl, 2018 Pinstripe Bowl and 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

UW will face Arizona State for the fifth time in school history. ASU owns a 3-1 lead in the series but the teams have split the two most recent meetings, with Wisconsin winning 20-19, in 2010 in Madison and the Sun Devils claiming the 2013 meeting in Tempe, 32-30.

Wisconsin is no stranger to playing in Las Vegas as the Badgers have faced UNLV five times at Sam Boyd Stadium between 1986 and 2010, accounting for the Rebels’ top three home crowds in history. UW has won four straight games in Las Vegas, including its last trip west, a 41-21 win over UNLV in 2010.