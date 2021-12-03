Wisconsin Radio Network

Baldwin and Johnson split votes on resolution to fund federal government

Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators split their votes Thursday, on continued funding for the federal government. Nineteen Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, voted with Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin and the Democratic majority for a continuing resolution to fund the government through February 18.

In defending his no vote, Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson cited “unchecked spending” and President Joe Biden’s “pointless and coercive vaccine mandate.”

Johnson supports legislation that would continue federal spending at the previous year’s level, rather than shutting down government if a new budget isn’t passed. That’s similar to what happens in Wisconsin if the governor and legislature fail to agree on a budget.