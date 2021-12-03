Baldwin and Johnson split votes on resolution to fund federal government

Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators split their votes Thursday, on continued funding for the federal government. Nineteen Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, voted with Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin and the Democratic majority for a continuing resolution to fund the government through February 18.

One Wisconsin Senator (me) voted tonight to keep the government open while people are working hard to move forward during an ongoing pandemic because the last thing you need is a shutdown. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 3, 2021

In defending his no vote, Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson cited “unchecked spending” and President Joe Biden’s “pointless and coercive vaccine mandate.”

We should never have to legislate under the threat of a government shutdown. We need the “Prevent Government Shutdowns Act” pic.twitter.com/ummxV1Jbs3 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 3, 2021

Johnson supports legislation that would continue federal spending at the previous year’s level, rather than shutting down government if a new budget isn’t passed. That’s similar to what happens in Wisconsin if the governor and legislature fail to agree on a budget.