Bernier calls for end to Gableman election probe

The chair of the State Senate Elections Committee is calling for attacks on local elections officials to stop, both from the public and from lawmakers.

Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) said Monday that her fellow Republicans need to stop attacking the integrity of Wisconsin’s elections. Bernier said nothing her committee has seen over the past year has changed the outcome of the presidential election in Wisconsin.

“No election is perfect but there is not evidence of intentional malfeasance. No evidence that the election in 2020 wasn’t accurate,” Bernier said. “So we cannot keep undermining our Republic. It is not easy to fraudulently vote in the state of Wisconsin.”

Bernier said that a taxpayer funded investigation led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman contains “made-up things” meant to play to the Republican base.

“Mr. Gableman is coming to my county and I will attend that meeting along with my concealed carry permit, to be perfectly honest, because (Gableman’s investigation) keeps jazzing up the people who think they know what they’re talking about, and they don’t,” Bernier said. “My advice would be to have Mr. Gableman wrap up sooner rather than later.”

Bernier warned that the damage to the electoral process could be permanent. “When did Benjamin Franklin came out of the convention and our constitution was created he was asked what kind of government do we have and he said, ‘A republic if we can keep it!’ We’re in jeopardy of losing it!”