DHS reports Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

DHS reports Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 coronavirus deaths over the course of in global pandemic. The Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that that the state has recorded 10,014 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with an additional 1,105 are considered to be probable COVID-19 deaths.

The most recent 1,000 confirmed deaths occurred in less than two months, according to DHS.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that more than 1,700 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19. All regions of the state, with the exception of the Madison and Milwaukee metro areas, have five or fewer intensive care beds available, according to the Hospital Association dashboard.

The majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to coronavirus continue to be among the unvaccinated, even as health care systems and public health agencies urge people to get vaccinated. The DHS COVID-19 site showed only a little over 58 percent of the state’s population has completed the vaccine series. COVID-19 vaccines are free and have been widely available for months.

The new milestone in COVID deaths comes amid the latest surge in new cases, as the more easily transmissible Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in Wisconsin.