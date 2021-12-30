DHS reports Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 coronavirus deaths over the course of in global pandemic. The Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that that the state has recorded 10,014 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with an additional 1,105 are considered to be probable COVID-19 deaths.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update. #Wisconsin has reached another grim milestone in this pandemic, with more than 10,000 #COVID19 deaths. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who have passed. Please help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/hPqz0RVDR4 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 29, 2021

The most recent 1,000 confirmed deaths occurred in less than two months, according to DHS.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that more than 1,700 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19. All regions of the state, with the exception of the Madison and Milwaukee metro areas, have five or fewer intensive care beds available, according to the Hospital Association dashboard.

“I think the important message is this isn’t just going to affect COVID patients. This isn’t just a problem for unvaccinated people who get COVID,” @UWHealth Dr. Jeff Pothof tells @WISCTV_News3 about the current strain on WI hospitals. Read more: https://t.co/nfZrberQP5 — Wisconsin Hospital Association (@WIHospitalAssn) December 29, 2021

The majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to coronavirus continue to be among the unvaccinated, even as health care systems and public health agencies urge people to get vaccinated. The DHS COVID-19 site showed only a little over 58 percent of the state’s population has completed the vaccine series. COVID-19 vaccines are free and have been widely available for months.

The new milestone in COVID deaths comes amid the latest surge in new cases, as the more easily transmissible Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in Wisconsin.