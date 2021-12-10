Evers calls on lawmakers to urge COVID-19 vaccinations

Amid the latest surge in new cases and hospitalizations, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated against COVDID-19. Some have done so, others have not.

“They should be encouraging local people to get vaccinated. They are leaders, people do listen to them, whether Republicans or Democrats,” the governor said this week during a briefing with public health officials on the status of the pandemic in the state.

“Get on the media, talk about the importance of vaccines” the governor said. “We just can’t let our hospitals go into crisis mode here folks. And we need everybody to do that encouraging.”

WRN reached out to leaders in the legislature, and heard back from Oshkosh Democrat, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz.

“It’s just more important than ever to be vigilant and encourage people to get vaccinated, explain why it makes a difference, not just to their own health but to everyone else,” Hintz said.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke of Kaukauna wrote a September newspaper editorial, in which he said getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but he strongly urges people to do it.

“When given the opportunity to roll up my sleeve and get my COVID-19 vaccine, I jumped at the chance,” Steinke wrote. “It was quick, it was painless, it was easy, and above all else: It was one big step towards helping to restore normalcy in the lives of those I love.”

The office of Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley provided links to social media posts where the Ashland Democrat urged people to get vaccinated.

“I agree with the governor, because the best way to get this over with and contained is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Hintz said.

Politicians of both parties, including former governors Scott Walker and Jim Doyle, have urged Wisconsinites to get vaccinated. Others have remained silent. The offices of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not respond to emails seeking comment on Evers’ request.