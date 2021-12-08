Evers provides pandemic relief grants to movie theaters

Wisconsin’s movie theatres, which have struggled through the coronavirus pandemic, have received a financial shot in the arm.

Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday announced more than $10 million in pandemic relief grants to theaters.

“We were shut down immediately. We are one of the last sectors of the economy, if not the last, to get back to full recovery, whatever that is,” said theater owner George Rouman of Rhinelander, who heads the National Association of Theater Owners of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. “We’re nowhere near back to pre-pandemic levels right now. But today’s announcement was huge.”

The Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program provides approximately $15,000 per screen to 49 theater companies. This is the second pandemic relief program to assist the movie theater industry in Wisconsin, bringing the total investment in Wisconsin’s movie theaters to $20 million.

“This governor’s office has proven to us that he cares about arts and entertainment and culture, and what we bring to communities,” Rouman said.

Minor league sports teams and summer camps were also part of this latest round of Evers’ more than $140 million investment to help the tourism and entertainment industries recover from the effects of the pandemic.