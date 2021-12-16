Evers, Vos spar over last minute map submission to State Supreme Court

Governor Tony Evers and Legislative Republicans are sparring over a new set of redistricting maps.

After the State Supreme Court ruled that they want to see maps with the ‘least amount of change’ in the upcoming fight over redistricting, Governor Tony Evers office released a new set of maps that would still reduce Republican control over the legislature while conforming to the request from the Supreme Court.

Evers says that it’s a compromise and that he’s still in favor of his older maps that wildly deviated from Republican plans.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos chided the Governor for drawing up maps in secret, something that Democrats have campaigned against Republicans.