Get your loved ones Something Special from Wisconsin this holiday season

If you’re looking for a special gift this holiday season, why not get your loved ones Something Special From Wisconsin?

That’s the state program that helps you find locally made and grown products. Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes says it’s a great way to beat those pesky supply chain issues.

“Lucky for us that Something Special From Wisconsin program has options really for anyone on your Christmas shopping list and it’s a great place to go. And if you use the local mail service I’m sure it’ll arrive before the holiday season.”

Nunes says it’s a great way to find unique gifts with a Wisconsin flavor.

“When shoppers are looking at their products or shopping online they can know that anything in the Something Special From Wisconsin program is supporting local businesses and keeping our dollars here in Wisconsin.”

New this year, you can get specially curated gift boxes. “Those are perfect if you’re looking for something for someone who isn’t from Wisconsin and you want to send them a piece of Wisconsin goods.”

You can find those boxes and a complete list of products in the program online at https://somethingspecialwi.com/