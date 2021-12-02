New rules allow for more deductions of charitable donations, says IRS

If you donated for Giving Tuesday to get a tax deduction, you’re in luck this year.

I R S spokesman Christopher Miller says that changes to the tax laws mean you can still file a simple return and deduct some of those donations.

“It certainly opens up avenues for taxpayers who still want to make a donation and take a deduction for those donations but find it more advantageous to take the standard deduction.”

That means you can deduct 300 dollars of those donations on the standard 1040 or 1040 EZ without filing more paperwork.

Miller says it’s important to remember to donate by check or credit card to get a proper receipt of your transactions and make sure that the charity you’re giving to qualifies for donations under tax laws.

“Don’t fall for or be pressured into donating by a gift card like an iTunes gift card or a wire transfer. That should be a big red flag to people that the charity is not for real.”

You can find a list of qualifying charities online at https://www.irs.gov/charities-non-profits/tax-exempt-organization-search