Assembly Dems call for immediate end to Gableman elections probe

Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly say it’s time to pull the plug on Speaker Robin Vos’ partisan probe of the 2020 presidential election.

“We’re trying to eliminate the office of special counsel, and fire Michael Gableman and all the people that work for him, and end the spending of taxpayer dollars on this sham investigation,” Representative Mark Spreitzer of Beloit said on Wednesday. He’s among the authors of a resolution calling for an end to the investigation by the former state Supreme Court Justice, which is embroiled in litigation over multiple subpoenas Gableman has issued.

“There’s a lot of people – our clerks, people on the elections commission – who are being unfairly impugned by this investigation,” said Representative Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh. “Enough. It needs to stop. I think it’s been highlighted over again that they’re really just promoting the big lie. Donald Trump lost, let’s move on.”

“I don’t know where the spending of taxpayer money ends, unless we say that it ends right now,” Spreitzer said.

Also on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin called out Gableman in her comments on the Senate floor. “Gableman has issued wide-ranging subpoenas to local officials in Wisconsin’s largest cities, and even threatened to jail them if they fail to comply with this taxpayer-funded promotion of Trump’s big lie,” the Wisconsin Democrat said.