Death toll now at six inside Milwaukee home

The death toll has risen after police discovered bodies inside a home in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police are investigating after six people were found dead inside a home. Five of those bodies were discovered on Sunday, while another was found on Monday. The names and ages of the victims have not been released, but police say the dead are five men and a woman.

The case is being treated as a homicide, but police say there’s no immediate threat to the community.

The bodies were found following a welfare call to the house, and police haven’t said how long the victims have been dead. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.