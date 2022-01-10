DHS letter urges K-12 administrators to adopt tougher COVID mitigation strategies

Wisconsin school districts are being asked to step up their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. A letter to school administrators from the Department of Health Services urges them to require masks for everyone, follow the CDC’s new quarantine guidelines, and offer school vaccination and booster clinics.

The request comes as Wisconsin is experiencing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/the 7-day average of new confirmed cases at 9,063 – a 150% increase over 2 weeks. Please help #StopTheSpread: get a vaccine & booster. Science has proven vaccines are effective against serious disease, hospitalization & death: https://t.co/woU3JEHBpC pic.twitter.com/fNH7U8xN9k — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 10, 2022

DHS on Monday reported the 7-day average of new confirmed cases at 9,063 – a one hundred and fifty percent increase over two weeks.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly supports the recommendations from DHS. “We cannot keep our children engaged in learning if we cannot keep our children and our school staff healthy,” Underly said.