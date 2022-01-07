Duffy praises Ron Johnson as Senator continues to push unsubstantiated claims about COVID vaccines

Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy says he’s not running for office, but he hopes fellow Republican, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, does seek a third term. Duffy praised Johnson during a Thursday interview on conservative talk station WISN in Milwaukee.

“You need people who know where the bodies are buried,” Duffy told host Jay Weber. “They know how to use gavel, they know how to fight for people. And Ron Johnson has been a warrior for truth in regard to all the COVID falsehoods. Just bringing stories out. Letting people who have had mishaps and injury from the vaccine. Talking about early treatment.”

Johnson has consistently referenced the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, when talking about adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone can use VAERS, which which is jointly run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, to submit a report of a symptom that occurred following vaccination.

Duffy’s comments Thursday came hours after Johnson once again questioned vaccine policy, during comments to FOX Business.

“I think vaccinations are absolutely appropriate for the vulnerable. I have questions about mass vaccinations into the pandemic, as other medical experts have warned of,” Johnson said. “Where are these variants coming from? These are variants that are avoiding the vaccine. Could the vast vaccination into the vaccine, could that be driving these variants? I don’t know.”

Johnson has yet to announce if he’s running again, after once saying he’d limit himself to two terms. Several Democrats are running to oppose him, including Lieutenant Governor Mandela, Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Duffy also said Thursday that he had no plans to run for governor, but will focus on his family. “We have to raise strong, good, conservative Christian kids, if we’re going to save them from the pressures of this conservative culture,” he said.

The former 7th District Republican is now a lobbyist living in New Jersey. Duffy’s wife Rachel works for FOX News, and he has appeared frequently on the conservative cable channel.