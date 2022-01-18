Election oversight could be an issue in election for Secretary of State

For the first time in decades, the election for Wisconsin Secretary of State could involve debate over an issue.

Republican candidate, state Representative Amy Loudenbeck, would like the Legislature to restore elections oversight to the office.

“I think that I have a great relationship with the legislature, who would be the ones to decide if they want to transfer any duties or powers to the Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck told WCLO. “And I don’t think those conversations are going to happen with Doug LaFollette still in office.”

“A lot of states have a Secretary of State who is involved in elections oversight, elections administration. I think that’s something that Wisconsin should take a look at,” Loudenbeck said.

Incumbent Democrat, Secretary of State Doug LaFollette, told WRN that have a partisan elected official involved in election oversight is a bad idea.

“In Wisconsin we’ve had a very good record, going back almost 50 years, of having an independent election board, or election commission, to keep politics out of the office,” LaFollette said, citing “some very bad results in Florida and Ohio and other places, where partisan politicians had control over elections. That’s a bad idea and I don’t agree with her.”

The Secretary of State has not had election oversight in Wisconsin since 1973 – a year before La Follette was first elected to the office. LaFollette said he’ll make a decision soon, on whether to seek another term.