Evers’ proposal for part of projected budget surplus a non-starter with Republican leaders

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to spend part of a projected state budget surplus is being rejected right of the gate by Republican leaders in the Legislature.

The Democratic governor, who’s up for reelection in November, insists his plan to use more than $1.5 billion of the nearly $4 billion projected surplus now is not an election year gimmick.

“Sitting on the people’s money for another year-and-half makes no sense,” Evers said during a press conference in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday. “We want to get it back to the people, especially in areas like . . child care and people who take care of loved ones at home. But also the direct payments to each one of them”

At the Capitol, @GovEvers proposes a $150 dollar per person tax rebate, to be drawn from the state’s projected budget surplus. Also proposes child care assistance & property tax relief. pic.twitter.com/lys1jqCkk1 — Bob Hague (@BobHague5) January 27, 2022

The governor’s proposal includes $102,500,000 towards caregiver tax credits, $29,300,000 for child and dependent care tax credits, and $815,657,843 to give every every person in the state a $150 tax rebate.

“This is an election year bribe,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) said in a statement. “The governor might as well save money on postage and just hand these checks out at polling places in November.”

Republican responses coming in on @GovEvers plan to spend of state’s projected revenue surplus. “To quote Democrat leader Gordon Hintz in 2018, ‘This is an election year bribe'” says @SpeakerVos https://t.co/BhTqtxTs8z — Bob Hague (@BobHague5) January 27, 2022

Vos and other Republicans made it clear the governor’s proposals are a non-starter. They want to wait and provide tax relief next year – after the election which they hope will put a Republican in the governor’s office.

“We’re going to be able to do a massive tax cut,” Vos said earlier this week. “God willing we’re going to be able to come back next session with a different governor.”