Republican Kevin Nicholson enters race for governor

There will be a Republican primary for Wisconsin governor this year. Kevin Nicholson formally launched his campaign Thursday.

That sets up what may be a contentious primary with Rebecca Kleefisch, who’s been running since last fall. In recent weeks, Nicholson has signaled he’ll run as an outsider.

I’m running to be your Governor because our society is slipping away; we need to re-establish law & order, fix our schools and clean up our elections. Join me in this fight to save our state: https://t.co/VDyd2m75zv#wigov #wiright — Kevin Nicholson (@KevinMNicholson) January 27, 2022

Nicholson is a former U.S. Marine. His only prior political experience was a loss to state Senator Leah Vukmir in the 2018 Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Vukmir subsequently lost to Democrat Tammy Baldwin.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat, incumbent Governor Tony Evers.