State Senator Nass demands review of ballot dropbox rules from Elections Commission

The head of the Republican-led legislative rules committee is demanding that the state elections board issue rules on drop boxes and absentee ballots.

The joint committee for review of administrative rules voted on party lines on Monday to order the Wisconsin Elections Commission to issue rules for review within 30 days on absentee ballot dropboxes and ballot fixing.

Senator Steve Nass says the committee has the authority to prevent the elections commission from issuing directives on these matters. Previous Republican attempts to pass laws that would limit dropbox usage and change how absentee ballots are handled were vetoed by Governor Evers.