State will end budget year with $3.8 billion balance

The state of Wisconsin has a healthy fiscal outlook. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects the state budget will end the fiscal year with a balance of $3.8 billion. That’s nearly $2.9 billion more than the Fiscal Bureau predicted just a few months ago.

“This is of course due to quality conservative budgeting for the last ten years, good policy like the tax cuts we’ve seen for the last ten years from this legislature, as well as the influx of massive amounts of federal money into our state in the last two years,” said Joint Finance Committee co-chair, Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam).

Republican leaders in the state legislature appear ready to use some of that money for more tax cuts in the next state budget.

“We’re going to be able to do a massive tax cut,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington). “God willing we’re going to be able to come back next session with a different governor.”

In a statement, Democratic Governor Tony Evers appeared to suggest spending some of the money immediately, saying families and businesses “need relief now.”