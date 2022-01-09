U.S. Senator Ron Johnson will seek third term

Stating that he “believes America is in peril,” Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is officially running for re-election to the U.S. Senate. The Oshkosh Republican announced his campaign with a Sunday op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, citing “Democrats’ complete takeover of government” as one reason for running again.

Today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election. It is not a decision I have made lightly. #WISen Read more about my decision here: https://t.co/mLufNGWYhl — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) January 9, 2022

The news has been expected despite Johnson’s earlier pledge to serve only two terms. He’s been criticized for promoting misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines, and for downplaying the severity of last year’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

Several Democrats are competing to challenge Johnson, including Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.