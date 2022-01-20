Vos strips Representative Tim Ramthun of staffer at Capitol office

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has sanctioned a member of his Republican caucus. Vos noted Thursday that Representative Timothy Ramthun (R-Cambellsport) claims Wisconsin can revoke the 10 electoral votes it delivered to President Joe Biden.

“Every member has a right to their own beliefs,” Vos said. “So there are some who believe, there’s one who believes, that we somehow have the right, even though every lawyer that we’ve worked with in Wisconsin says we cannot undo the 2020 elections, Representative Ramthun has that belief. That’s his right.”

Assembly Republican leadership issue statement on reallocation of @RepRamthun staffer. ” Rep. Ramthun and his staffer are spreading misinformation.” https://t.co/LRzovcvhxu — Bob Hague (@BobHague5) January 20, 2022

According to Vos’ office, Ramthun also falsely accused Vos of signing a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin.

Vos has stripped Ramthun of his sole staffer at his Capitol office. According to WisPolitics.com, Vos took the action after Ramthun told “bold-faced lies” about Republican colleagues.