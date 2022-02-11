Advocate says human trafficking occurs in many locations – including ice fishing shanties

An Ohio mayor’s claim that prostitution can take place in ice fishing shanties isn’t that far-fetched, according to a Wisconsin advocate for victims of human trafficking.

Hudson, Ohio Mayor Craig Shubert drew social media ridicule this week for suggesting that prostitution can take place in ice fishing shanties.

But Cat Morgan with the Altoona based group Fierce Freedom said it very likely does. “In regards to the ice shanties and ice shacks being used, and people king of being incredulous, I think that’s something we’ve seen a lot in the work the work that we do,” Morgan said. “It’s uncomfortable. Even if it is true, people don’t want to believe it.”

And Morgan said individuals engaging in the sex trade are often also being trafficked. “They’re being threatened by a trafficker, who may end their life if they reveal that they are being trafficked rather than that they want to be there.”

Fierce Freedom sponsored an ice fishing contest last year, as part of its efforts to raise awareness of trafficking.

Human trafficking has been documented in all 72 Wisconsin counties.