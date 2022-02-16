In State of the State, Evers says he’ll call special session on his budget surplus plan

In his State of the State address Tuesday night, Governor Tony Evers called on Republicans to return part of a projected budget surplus back to state residents.

The Democratic Governor will sign an executive order, calling a special session of the Wisconsin Legislature to address his plan to spend about half of the state’s projected $3.8 billion dollar surplus.

The Democratic Governor noted Republicans want to hold off on decisions regarding the surplus. “That’s not going to help Wisconsinites buy groceries today. It won’t help Wisconsinites pay for gas today. It won’t help Wisconsinites pay for childcare, heat their homes, or put food on their table today. Wisconsinites can’t wait.”

Evers wants to send $150 surplus rebate checks to each resident, provide $750 million in additional funding for K-through-12 education, and provide $130 million in child and caregiver tax credits. Republicans have already called the plan an election year gimmick, and have failed to take action on any previous special sessions called by the governor.