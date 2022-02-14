Republican Representative Ramthun running for Governor

A Republican state lawmaker has entered the race for Wisconsin governor. Representative Timothy Ramthun of Kewauskum is a fervent supporter former President Donald Trump. Ramthun has espoused conspiracy theories and false claims, regarding the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos recently stripped Ramthun of his sole office staffer in response to Ramthun’s claims that Wisconsin can revoke the 10 electoral votes it delivered to President Joe Biden. Ramthun also falsely accused Vos of signing a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin.

Two other high-profile Republicans, former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, are also running to challenge incumbent Democrat Tony Evers.

Ramthun announced his campaign Saturday, during a three hour event a Kewauskum High School, during which he received the endorsement of My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.