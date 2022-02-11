Super Bowl can be super tough on problem gamblers

Super Bowl weekend is a big one for gamblers – including those with a problem. “It’s probably the biggest event of the year.” said Rose Blozinski, Executive Director with the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling. “There are millions and millions and millions of dollars that are spent, on betting on the Super Bowl.”

The American Gambling Association projects more than 31-one-million of us will pony up some $7.5 billion on the Rams– Bengals matchup. Blozinksi said some will be trying to make good on losses

“If you’ve been betting all season, and all of a sudden you’re losing, this is going to be the make it or break it.”

If you or a family member are struggling with a gambling crisis, call the Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLE-5