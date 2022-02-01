Wisconsin Elections Commission keeps current rules on fixing absentee ballot envelopes

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will not be changing its guidance on how clerks handle mistakes on absentee ballots.

That’s after a Republican-led attempt to force clerks to contact voters before fixing simple errors failed to pass. Commission Chair Ann Jacobs says the rule change wouldn’t even stop the fraud that Republicans say they’re worried about.

“That’s never happened cuz if it had happened we would know about it because nobody would have voted twice.”

Jacobs said Republicans are trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.

“The idea that there’s this grand criminal enterprise of people intentionally forging ballots and then not filling out the witness address so that the clerks can do it for them as some sort of nefarious scheme is bizarre.”

Monday night’s vote will send the current guidance on ballot envelopes to the legislature’s joint rules committee. Republicans on that committee are likely to reject that guidance.