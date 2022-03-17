Ballot drop box plans announced in Madison and Milwaukee

Election officials in the state’s two largest cities have announced differing plans for absentee voters ahead of the Spring Non-Partisan Election.

Milwaukee officials plant to staff nine different ballot drop boxes scattered throughout the city to allow voters to return their completed ballots on March 26th and April 2nd. Officials say they believe this option will be in compliance with a recent court ruling which states that unmanned drop boxes are not a legal option for voters to return their completed ballot.

Milwaukee will also offer several in-person absentee voting options in the days leading up to the April 5th election.

Meanwhile voters in Madison are being encouraged to either bring their completed ballots to city hall in the days leading up to the election or drop them off at their polling place on election day. Ballots can also be return through the mail, provided you get them sent in time.