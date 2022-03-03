BREAKING: State Supreme Court sides with Governor Evers on redistricting maps

The State Supreme Court has sided with Governor Tony Evers on new legislative districting maps.

In a 4 to 3 decision on Thursday, State Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the court’s liberal justices in picking maps supplied by Governor Tony Evers.

The maps were a late addition to the battle, made after the Supreme Court announced they wanted maps with as few changes as possible. The maps will still leave conservatives with a majority in the legislature, but less so than they currently have.

The new maps will go into effect for the fall elections.