A Dane County judge has found Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt for continually failing to turn over records.

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn says that Speaker Vos has deliberately withheld emails and texts from watchdog group American Oversight. That group is looking for records from the ongoing Republican elections probe.

Vos now has 14 days to turn over records, before Bailey-Rihn starts fining him 1000 dollars a day. He will also be on the hook for legal fees for American Oversight.