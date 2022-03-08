Dane County Judge releases hundreds of documents from elections probe to watchdog group

A Dane County Judge is releasing hundreds of pages of records from the Republican-led elections probe to a watchdog group.

Judge Frank Remington laid it out plainly to Attorney James Bopp.

“I cannot find a single document in this record that if released would undermine Mr. Gableman’s investigation.”

Attorneys for Gableman’s office had been arguing that turning over any files from the investigation at all would have hampered the case that the office of special counsel was trying to build, something that Judge Remington rebuffed. “I read them forward and backward, up, down, and back and forth. And based on my knowledge, training and experience, there’s nothing here.”

Among those documents are apparent direct emails from My Pillow CEO Chairman Mike Lindell to Mike Gableman and conversations between Gableman and attorney Erick Kaardal, who was referred for sanctions in federal court for previous attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Also included in the set of documents is a complaint from a Wisconsin man who claims that Michelle Obama and multiple celebrities were complicit in stealing the 2020 presidential election from Former President Trump.

There’s also a handwritten message to specifically withhold information from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Patrick Marley.

Handwritten note from Wisconsin special counsel's office: "Everyone but @patrickdmarley should get as much info as possible so that we look like what we all are: brave, honest, and transparent." https://t.co/rQjVeLS6ns pic.twitter.com/QWMBZGhw7h — Sam Levine (@srl) March 8, 2022