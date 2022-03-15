DHS launches Thank You Tour honoring frontline health care workers

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is honoring all those who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An event in Madison on Monday kicked off a statewide “thank you tour” to celebrate health care workers and those who helped over the past two years.

“Our healthcare workers have shown up every day, and have cared for the people in our community who needed care. They have held our loved ones hands, when we couldn’t hold them ourselves,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Wisconsin National Guard. Adjutant General, Major General Paul Knapp also spoke at Monday’s event.

“In the National Guard we have a motto – ‘always ready, always there.’ Never have I seen our motto proven so true. I am proud to say the adaptability and professionalism of our service members was on full display over the past two years as well,” Knapp said.

COVID-19 has been a trying time for the state’s public health workers, some of whom have been ostracized and even threatened over their efforts to keep communities safe.

Governor Tony Evers grew emotional, relating a conversation he had during the depths of pandemic. “One of the public health officers said, ‘the worst thing that happened to me, was I was disinvited to my granddaughter’s birthday.’ Think about that.”

Evers called health care workers the heroes of the pandemic. “For all the things that you have done well, and all the things that happened to you, that you just kept to yourselves.”

The “Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together” will recognize community efforts to fight COVID-19. DHS has also launched a webpage where people can post notes of appreciation.