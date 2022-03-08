Former Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow has died

Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow has died. That word comes from Farrow’s son, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow in a news release on Tuesday.

Margaret Farrow spent decades in politics, first as a trustee in the Waukesha County Village of Elm Grove. She was elected to the state Assembly in 1986 and to the state Senate three years later.

She was then reelected in three times before being appointed lieutenant governor in 2001 after Scott McCallum became governor when Tommy Thompson was appointed as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary. Margaret Farrow was 87.