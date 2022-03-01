Gableman offers no new information in elections report to Assembly committee

A report on the 2020 Presidential election by former State Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman seems to be a rehash of multiple complaints about the election by conservatives.

Gableman claims there are too many questions surrounding the vote. “At this point I believe the legislature ought to take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election.” That’s something that attorneys for the Legislature say is impossible.

He also reiterated a conspiracy theory that foreign interests engaged in bribery by offering get out the vote grants to Wisconsin cities, and tied that to Wisconsin Elections Commission head Meghan Wolfe. “WEC has 10 million, Zuckerberg gave over 10 million to the state. George Soros gave millions of dollars to start ERIC, which we will get to and by the way, Meghan Wolfe is the president of ERIC now.”

ERIC is an agency that helps track voter registrations across the country and is used to help remove dead or moved voters from voter counts. Federal courts already ruled against these arguments in 2020 in a case brought by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and the Thomas More Society.

He’s also calling for actions against the Wisconsin Elections Commission and its administrator Megan Wolfe, a claim made by the Racine County Sheriff last year over voting that took place at nursing homes. The Racine County DA declined to take up those charges.

The report is seeing strong criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike. Assembly Minority Leader Jim Steineke has already strongly denounced the effort, saying that he would do everything in his power to prevent the Legislature from taking over voting. Democrat Elections Commissioned Ann Jacobs called Gableman’s statements “shocking” and “inappropriate”. Governor Tony Evers calls the entire probe a waste of taxpayers’ time and money.

I have ten months remaining in my last term. In my remaining time, I can guarantee that I will not be part of any effort, and will do everything possible to stop any effort, to put politicians in charge of deciding who wins or loses elections. 1/ — Jim Steineke 🇺🇦 (@jimsteineke) March 1, 2022

Here’s my full statement on the Gableman report ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/afBqGSUjeV — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 1, 2022

This is a shocking recommendation from the Gableman report: "In the event of widespread contest, the thumb should be on the scale in favor of withholding certification of electors." — Ann Jacobs (@AnnJacobsMKE) March 1, 2022