La Follette will seek 12th term as Secretary of State

Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug LaFollette has announced he’s seeking a 12th term in office. The Democrat said Thursday that he opposes Republican proposals to give the partisan office oversight of elections.

“Two years ago I might have made a different decision. But now with the integrity of this office at risk, many people have urged me to run for reelection,” LaFollette said.

Secretary of State Doug LaFollette announces he’s running for re-election. Says he opposes Republican proposals to give the office overnight of elections in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/J18vIuZeox — Bob Hague (@BobHague5) March 17, 2022

“Wisconsin historically, and in my entire tenure, 44 years, the Secretary of State has never been involved in election supervision.”

There are four Republican candidates for secretary of state including state Representative Amy Loudenbeck, and all have said the office should oversee elections.

The Secretary of State’s duties have been diminished during La Follette’s tenure. The office now fulfills a limited number of administrative functions.