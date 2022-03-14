Six state Senators won’t seek reelection

At least six Wisconsin state Senators will not seek reelection this fall. Republican Senator Jerry Petrowski of Marathon dropped that news on Thursday.

Petrowski is a veteran lawmaker, elected to the Senate in 2012 following Assembly service that began in 1998.

Evansville Democrat Janis Ringhand also said last week that she’s not running again. Ringhand was elected in 2014 and has served as Assistant Minority Leader. Republican Senators Roger Roth of Appleton and Kathy Bernier of Chippewa Falls and Democrats Jon Erpenbach of West Point and Minority Leader Janet Bewley of Mason all previously announced they were not running again. Roth is running for lieutenant governor. There are also 14 members of the state Assembly not running for reelection.

Also, Brookfield Republican Dale Kooyenga has said he won’t seek reelection, if districts approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court are allowed to stand. The maps, a product of a commission appointed by Governor Ton Evers, moved Kooyenga in to the district of River Hills Republican Alberta Darling. Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state court ruling.