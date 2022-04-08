Baldwin yes, Johnson no on Kentanji Brown-Jackson SCOTUS confirmation

As expected, Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators were on opposite sides of this week’s historic vote to confirm Judge Kentanji Brown-Jackson as the first Black woman on the U-S Supreme Court. Democrat Tammy Baldwin voted yes.

Today, history is moving in one direction…Forward! pic.twitter.com/DzHlmKG6IV — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) April 7, 2022

“She has a proven record of being impartial, fair and independent, guided by the rule of law,” Baldwin said Thursday. “Not only will she bring her life experience to the bench with her, but she will provide inspiration to man young girls who look up to her, and see perhaps in themselves paths that weren’t open before.”

Republican Ron Johnson voted no, characterizing Jackson as a judicial activist, and saying she failed to answer questions to his satisfaction during her confirmation hearings.

“While I enjoyed my meeting and conversation with Judge Jackson and think she is a decent person with a compelling life story, I have reservations with her nomination to serve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court. I am disappointed the White House did not offer availability prior to the first vote in the confirmation process that took place last night. I have always said I want to confirm judges that apply the law and not alter it to achieve ideological policy preferences. Judge Jackson is constrained in answering questions regarding issues that might come before the court, so I can only base my decision on what she said in her hearings and what my assumptions are regarding judicial appointments made by liberal Democrat Presidents. They universally nominate individuals who become judicial activists instead of the type of judge I described above. I sincerely hope she proves me wrong, but I will be voting no on Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.”

Three Senate Republicans – Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins and Utah’s Mitt Romney, joined all Democrats in supporting Jackson’s nomination.