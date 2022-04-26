BREAKING: Juvenile arrested in connection with death of Lily Peters

Chippewa Falls police say a juvenile male has been taken into custody in connection with the death of Lily Peters. That arrest was made Tuesday evening. Police Chief Matthew Kelm couldn’t elaborate much further.

“The suspect was not a stranger, the suspect was known to the victim.”

WEAU in Eau Claire reports that police were on the scene of a home not far from where Peters went missing on Sunday, and that matches where Kelm says a search warrant was executed.

No charges have been filed at this time, and police have not released any further details.