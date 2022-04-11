DATCP confirms two additional cases of bird flu

Two more cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Wisconsin. They’re the third and fourth confirmed outbreaks in the state. On Friday, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza at a non-commercial farm with about 200 turkeys and ducks south of Milwaukee.

Those birds have already been depopulated, according to DATCP.

On Saturday, the agency identified HPAI in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County. Those birds will also be depopulated.

Last week, DATCP issued on order suspending poultry shows and exhibits through the end of May, in an effort so slow spread if the disease.

Owners are asked to continue using strong biosecurity practices and, when