Evers vetoes Republican elections bills

Governor Tony Evers on Friday vetoed nine Republican authored bill relating to elections in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor was pretty clear on his intentions weeks ago, as the bills neared final action in the legislature.

“It’s our democracy that’s on the line, and if we make it more difficult for folks to vote, then that’s gonna be a problem for me,” Evers said. “The Republicans know that it’s an important part of our democracy to encourage people and not discourage people to vote.”

Republicans called the measure common sense. “I am disappointed in today’s results but am hopeful that these reforms can become law under Wisconsin’s next Governor,” said state Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls).

The bills included one which changed voting regulations for the disabled and nursing home residents, and another that would have given lawmakers the ability to withhold funding and positions from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Evers issued 43 vetoes on Friday, bringing his total to 98 for this legislative session. That’s the most from any governor since records began being kept in 1931.

Wisconsin’s troubled Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake youth prison is one step closer to being replaced. Governor Evers on Friday signed bipartisan legislation which requires the state Department of Administration to approve a plan to construct a new youth corrections facility in Milwaukee County — if the location has approval from local officials.

Finding an approved site and constructing the facility could still take several years, with a projected cost of at least $42 million. The existing prison in Lincoln County would then be used to house adult offenders.