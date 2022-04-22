For Earth Day ‘No Mow May’ is taking root in Wisconsin

The No Mow May movement continues to take root in Wisconsin communities. Ashland residents are being encouraged not to mow their yards in May to help feed early-arriving bugs and birds. City council members voted this week to suspend enforcement of mowing ordinances until June 3.

Allowing grass to grow in spring creates habitat and forage such as dandelion and clover blooms for early-season pollinators. Two years ago, Appleton became the first city in the U.S. to adopt No Mow May. Other cities that have embraced the voluntary program include Wausau, La Crosse, Fort Atkinson and Stevens Point.

“We have a strong conservation ethic here in Stevens Point,” said Mayor Mike Wiza. “We have constructed pollinator gardens around the community and have worked to allow honey bees to be kept in the city. “No Mow May” is just one more way people who choose to help can do so.”

Insects play a critical role in local ecosystems, pollination and food production, but a new study warns that extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing insect ecosystems toward collapse in some parts of the world.