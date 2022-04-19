Mask mandate lifted for public transportation

Public transportation passengers across Wisconsin may now ride mask free. A Trump appointed federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled for the entire country that the public transportation mask mandate exceeded the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That makes masks optional for passengers on planes, trains and busses. People flying in and out of Wisconsin airports will no longer be required to wear masks on flights.

Public transit systems in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee County, Madison and Green Bay have also announced they’ll no longer enforce mask policies.

Due to the Transportation Security Administration’s announcement, masks are now optional on Metro Transit buses and its facilities. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation during the time our mask requirement was in place. More info: https://t.co/qYzjvYCi4c pic.twitter.com/nR2qOrayau — Metro Transit (@mymetrobus) April 19, 2022

The Biden Administration indicted on Tuesday that it may appeal the judge’s ruling.