Michels enters race for governor, La Follette gets Dem primary challenger

Another Republican enters the race for Wisconsin governor. Wealthy Waukesha pipeline construction executive Tim Michels filed paperwork on Friday.

He’ll join former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, consultant and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson and state Representative Tim Ramthun in the August Republican primary. The winner will advance to oppose incumbent Democrat, Governor Tony Evers.

Michels’ sole previous electoral experience was a 2004 loss to then U.S. Senator Russ Feingold.

Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette will have a primary opponent in August. Democratic Party of Dane County Chair Alexia Sabor announced her candidacy on Friday.

La Follette announced last month that he’ll seek a 12th term for the office, which has had its responsibilities gradually reduced over the decades. He won a primary challenge from another Dane County Democrat, Madison Common Council member Arvina Martin, in 2018.

Four Republicans are also running, including state Representative Amy Loudenbeck.