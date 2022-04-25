Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead, police seek suspect

A ten-year-old girl is dead, and police in Chippewa Falls are calling the incident a homicide.

Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, had taken her bicycle to visit her Aunt on Sunday. Her family was expecting her to be home early in the evening, but when she hadn’t arrived home by 9 PM her father called the police. Searchers found no sign of her in the area between the homes, but after dark, they discovered an abandoned bike near the Leinie Lodge parking lot.

Crews were back on the search Monday morning and found a body that was confirmed to be Peters shortly after 9 AM near the brewery.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm says they are considering this a homicide investigation.

“We encourage anyone with information to please contact the Chippewa Falls police department and to maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public.”

Kelm says numerous agencies are now involved to help find a suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chippewa Falls police department at 1-800-263-5906.